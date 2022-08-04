Bill Belichick's Comment On Fantasy Football Is Going Viral

Orchard Park, NY - December 6: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in a Monday night NFL game at Highmark stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made his stance on fantasy football abundantly clear.

"Fantasy football doesn't mean anything to me," Belichick told reporters.

No one is surprised that Belichick feels this way about fantasy football. His focus is on leading the Patriots to another Super Bowl title.

The responses to Belichick's comment about fantasy football are hilarious.

"This is a smokescreen so he could take Rhamondre Stevenson in his own league," one fan said.

"Bill is definitely an auto draft guy if I’ve ever seen one," another fan tweeted.

Even though Belichick isn't a big fan of fantasy football, there's no doubt it has become a huge part of each NFL season. Fans across the country are constantly checking in on games to see if the players they drafted are performing up to their standards.