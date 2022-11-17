Bill Belichick's Comment On The Jets Is Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Patriots will renew their rivalry with the Jets. When they met earlier this season, Bill Belichick's squad pulled out a 22-17 win.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Belichick was asked about the Jets' scheme under second-year head coach Robert Saleh. His response to that question was rather interesting.

"The Jets are the Jets," Belichick said. "They have their way of doing things... right now the Jets are the Jets."

Jets fans believe Belichick is taking a shot at his former team. To be fair, it's possible he was just trying to talk his way out of that question.

Belichick isn't the type of coach who will willingly give the opponent bulletin board material.

Regardless of these comments, the Patriots are slight favorites heading into Sunday's game. They'll need their defense to have another strong showing against Zach Wilson if they want to sweep the season series.

Kickoff for the Jets-Patriots game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.