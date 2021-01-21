Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Goes Private After Tom Brady Comment

Bill Belichick hasn’t commented on Tom Brady’s playoff run with the Buccaneers, but his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, recently chimed in on that conversation.

Holliday recently received the following comment on her Instagram account: “Too bad Bill let Tom go!” As you’d expect, that comment didn’t sit well with her.

“And you have the answers evidently? Tom didn’t score last night [NFC Divisional Round]…not once,” Holliday replied. “Defense won that game. Were you even watching? On the other hand, I’m happy for Tom’s career! Why can’t you be?”

It didn’t take very long for Holliday’s comments to go viral on social media. She received a lot of criticism for even commenting about Brady.

Due to the recent criticism that she has received, Holliday has announced that she’s going private on Instagram.

“My account will be going private in the next few hours. I am exhausted by the number of trolls and cruel people who have hammered my social media accounts recently. I’m not ’embarrassed’ by anything that I’ve said. In fact, several news outlets understood what I meant about defensive TD’s and validated it. BUT, I am tired of trolls!! I’m not sure when it became ok to verbally abuse and harass people on social media. I look forward to staying connected with my personal friends.”

Bill Belichick's GF Takes IG Private After Tom Brady Comments, 'Tired of Trolls'https://t.co/BiVBmziZ24 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 21, 2021

There were rumors that Brady and Belichick weren’t getting along in Foxborough last season. No one truly knows what went on behind the scenes, but clearly the future Hall of Fame quarterback is benefiting from the divorce so far.

Hopefully, the NFL world can keep Holliday out of any conversations regarding Brady and Belichick moving forward.