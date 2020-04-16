Bill Belichick won’t be able to throw a huge celebration for his birthday this year – not that he would’ve anyway because it’s not the “Patriot Way” – due to health concerns around the country. However, that won’t stop people from sending their best wishes to him.

Whenever Belichick decides to walk away from the NFL, he’ll finish as the best coach to ever grace the game of football. Winning six championships in an era that doesn’t really allow for dynasties is simply remarkable.

From the outside looking in, Belichick seems to be a very serious guy that refuses to crack a smile. That might not be the case when the cameras aren’t on him. Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a heartfelt birthday message for him on Instagram that shows us another side of the legendary coach.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life!!!! This smile…it captured my heart a long time ago,” Holliday wrote on Instagram. “The sincerity! The genuineness! And all the fun we have together! Can’t wait to make more memories!! Happy 68!”

The only time NFL fans get to see Belichick crack a smile is when he’s hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Belichick is so accustomed to winning that it’s hard to believe there’s time in his schedule to sit back and relax. Judging off this post from Holliday, the six-time Super Bowl champion has enjoyed his time off the field.

We’re hoping Belichick gets to enjoy his special day as he officially turns 68 years old.