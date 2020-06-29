Bill Belichick’s old comment on Cam Newton is going viral in the wake of the free agent quarterback signing with the New England Patriots.

Newton, 31, had been a free agent since mid-March. The former MVP quarterback was released by the Carolina Panthers after multiple injuries. Carolina opted to sign Teddy Bridgewater in free agency.

It’s unclear where Newton is at health wise – though his training videos indicate he’s doing well – but it is clear that Belichick is very high on him.

A 2017 comment from Belichick about Newton is now going viral on social media.

“I think when you talk about mobile quarterbacks, guys that are tough to handle, tackle, can throw, run, make good decisions, can beat you in a lot of — I would put Newton at the top of the list,” Belichick said. “I’m not saying that there aren’t a lot of other good players that do that. But I would say of all the guys we play or that have played recently in the last couple years, I would definitely put him — he’s the hardest guy to do it with.”

Belichick doesn’t talk at length with the media very much. But when he does, it’s clear that he truly believes what he’s saying.

Based on that clip above, it’s obvious that Belichick sees Newton as a truly dynamic player.

Newton will have to beat out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting job, but you’re not going to find too many people betting against him.