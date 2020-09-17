Bill Belichick’s Tribute To His Mom Is Extremely Heartwarming

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s mother Jeannette passed away earlier this week, the team confirmed in a statement.

On Thursday afternoon, Belichick paid tribute to his mother – who passed away at 98 years old. He reflected on their relationship, which blossomed while his dad was away coaching.

“My dad was away a lot on scouting trips, and so I always kind of grew up with her on football weekends at home,” Belichick said.

“We watched hundreds of games together, whether it was Navy games, or listening to them on the radio. We became very close and shared those experiences together.”

Belichick reflected on his mom’s incredible multilingual ability – she spoke seven different languages.

“My mom was really kind of an academic person. She was very good in college, and then after college, she worked for the map service during World War II and translated European maps, because she spoke six languages at that time,” he said.

Unfortunately, the Patriots head coach didn’t receive any of that ability.

“She was involved in the translation of maps during the war effort, and then came back and taught languages at Hiram [College] after the war in 1945. Unfortunately, those language skills didn’t rub off on her son; one language is really about all I have.”

The Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks this weekend. We’re sure Belichick will be right there on the sideline, albeit with a heavy heart.