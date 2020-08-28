Boomer Esiason Predicts Patriots Starting QB For Week 1

Time is running out for the New England Patriots to figure out who deserves to be their starting quarterback. As of now, the coaching staff is down to three options: Brian Hoyer, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.

Hoyer has the most experience in New England, meanwhile Newton has the most talent. The wild card in all of this is Stidham due to the fact that we don’t really know his ceiling. It also doesn’t help that he’s currently nursing a hip injury.

Despite the recent injury to Stidham, there’s at least one former NFL MVP that thinks he’ll be the starter for the Patriots when Week 1 comes around. On Thursday, Boomer Esiason discussed New England’s quarterback situation on WFAN Radio.

“They are going to use Cam Newton in some way, shape or form,” Esiason said on Boomer And Gio. “I could see them coming up with a red zone package of plays just to let him get comfortable in the offense. Stidham is going to be the starter.”

Esiason believes it comes down to Newton’s lack of experience in Josh McDaniels’ scheme, saying “You don’t understand how hard it is to learn a new offense.”

8/27/20 – Boomer Esiason is extremely confident that Jarrett Stidham will be the starting QB for the New England Patriots in week 1. pic.twitter.com/A1JdyPUQWP — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 27, 2020

All three quarterbacks for New England are taking the right approach to this positional battle. Earlier this week, Newton said that he’s not trying to get too comfortable with being the starter.

“I have so much I need to get better at, so much I need to learn, so much I need to be comfortable with,” Newton said. “Throughout this process, that’s the last thing that I’m pretty much worried about.”

Even if Newton doesn’t win the starting job for Week 1, a lot of fans want to see what he’s capable of doing at some point this year.