Boston Radio Hosts Getting Crushed For Cam Newton Comment

There’s little doubt that a healthy Cam Newton is an upgrade at starting QB for the New England Patriots. But some Boston fans aren’t exactly thrilled by some of the other things Newton brings to the table.

Over the past 24 hours, Boston radio Felger & Mazz hosts have been getting crushed for their take on how Bill Belichick should handle Cam Newton’s on-field celebrations. The two took issue with Newton’s penchant for celebrating big plays, and hope Belichick will snuff it out quickly.

“How about culture? Even something as simple and seemingly innocuous as the dapping, the superman-ing, and all of the showboating on the field,” one of them said. “They don’t want you doing that here.”

The two discussed whether Belichick should give him latitude when it comes to celebrating. But they largely agreed that the New England Patriots don’t like that kind of behavior. “Shut up and take the next snap?” one of them said.

Felger & Mazz discuss how Bill Belichick will deal with Cam Newton's on-field celebrations.

The two clearly appear to have forgotten that Rob Gronkowski regularly spiked the football after touchdowns. There were a number of occasions where Patriots players would perform endzone celebrations too.

Bill Belichick may come off as super strict, but he has openly told his players that he encourages them to celebrate.

What he doesn’t like is distractions. And the only distractions that Cam Newton’s celebrations might bring in Boston are the ones radio hosts like Felger & Mazz obsess over.