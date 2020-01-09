Free agency is still two months away, but all hands are on deck in Boston as the community will try to convince Tom Brady to remain with the New England Patriots. This includes Boston’s mayor, Marty Walsh.

It’d be weird seeing Brady play for another franchise in the NFL. And yet, it’s actually possible that happens this offseason.

Mayor Walsh has made it known that he’ll try his best to keep Brady in Foxborough. He appeared on WEEI to offer his solution to this Patriots dilemma.

Walsh’s idea is to rename the Prudential Building and the John Hancock Tower after Brady.

“We were talking in City Hall yesterday about what we could do,” Walsh said. “We thought about simple things like renaming the Hancock and the Prudential both after Brady.”

Here’s the full pitch from Mayor Walsh:

The Prudential Building and the John Hancock Tower are the two largest buildings in Boston.

Walsh’s (perhaps jokingly) idea would be to put the No. 1 on the Prudential Building and No. 2 on the John Hancock Tower, which would represent Brady’s No. 12 jersey.

At this time there is no indication that Brady will leave the Patriots, but there is certainly a sense around the league that he’d listen to offers from other teams.

If Brady decides to stay in New England, it’d be interesting to see if Mayor Walsh would hold up his end of the bargain.