Breaking: Cam Newton Is Out For Sunday’s Game vs. Kansas City

Cam Newton will reportedly not be playing in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the New England Patriots star quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss Sunday’s game against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

It’s unclear how long Newton will be out.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots have been doing mass testing. So far, Newton’s positive test is believed to be isolated. There has not been any proven spread within New England’s team at this point, but it remains to be seen what’ll ultimately happen.

“Patriots have been doing mass testing and re-testing and, so far, there is no spread, per source,” Schefter reports.

The Patriots will likely start Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Newton’s absence. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback has been playing at an extremely high level this season. Newton has earned major praise from his head coach, especially when it comes to his leadership on and off the field.

“Cam does a great job of connecting with everybody,” Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday. “Whether it’s his teammates, his receivers, guys on defense, other people in the organization. I think the captain voting, not that that’s the ultimate final determination of leadership, but I think the fact that he’s been here a pretty short amount of time and earned that type of respect and support from his teammates is pretty impressive. I think it’s across the board. It’s the offensive line, it’s the receivers, it’s all the offensive players and coaches, and it extends into other areas as well like special teams and defense and other people in the organization. I think that we’ve all seen that and it’s impressive.”

Kickoff for the New England vs. Kansas City game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

It’ll be televised on CBS.