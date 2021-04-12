Earlier today the New England Patriots released veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman with a failed physical designation. While speculation has run rampant as to what the former Super Bowl MVP will do next, it didn’t take long for him to tell us.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL. In a four-minute video he thanked the New England Patriots organization, fans and family for supporting him in his NFL career.

Edelman was a star quarterback at Kent State but was willing to convert to wide receiver to join the NFL. The Patriots took a shot with Edelman, drafting him No. 232 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.

It didn’t take long for Edelman to adapt to Bill Belichick’s system. He contributed in the passing game, running game and even special teams in his first few years before becoming the team’s starting wide receiver in 2013.

In 2013, Julian Edelman had a career-high 105 receptions for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns. Over the next six years he averaged a respectable 70 yards per game, winning three Super Bowls in the process.

Edelman had three seasons with over 1,000 yards, two 100-plus reception seasons and four seasons with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage. He was also the team’s primary punt returner for most of his career, returning 177 punts for 1,986 yards and four touchdowns.

But perhaps his best performance came in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams. In that, Edelman had 10 receptions for 141 yards as the Patriots won their third Super Bowl in five years. For his efforts he earned Super Bowl MVP.

Edelman finishes his career with 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Good luck in the next stage of your career.