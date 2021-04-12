It’s officially the end of an era in Foxborough. Julian Edelman’s time with the New England Patriots has come to a close.

The Patriots terminated Edelman’s contract on Monday. New England listed the reason as a failed physical, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“The #Patriots have terminated the contract of WR Julian Edelman, per the wire,” Rapoport tweeted on Monday. “He’s listed as a failed physical.”

This means one thing: it’s the end of an era in New England. Edelman was the last remaining player of the Patriots’ former dominant veteran trio which consisted of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Edelman, himself. It’s going to be strange watching the Patriots without Edelman on the field in coming years.

The #Patriots have terminated the contract of WR Julian Edelman, per the wire. He’s listed as a failed physical. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2021

Could a Brady-Edelman reunion be in the works? It’s plausible.

The two have a strong relationship, dating back to their days together in New England. It would definitely make sense. But as pointed out by Patriots insider Mike Reiss, Edelman may be nearing retirement rather than a Brady reunion.

While Julian Edelman showed up on today's transaction wire as having his contract terminated by the Patriots, Edelman has been mulling retirement and this could just be a precursor to that announcement. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 12, 2021

Either way, it’s a sad day for Patriots fans. Julian Edelman is already considered a New England legend. His toughness on the field and personable off-field personality made him a fan-favorite.

The three-time Super Bowl champion will forever be remembered for his miraculous catch in Super Bowl LI to help the Patriots come back and beat the Atlanta Falcons. It’s one of the most stunning Super Bowl plays in NFL history.