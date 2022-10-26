Breaking: Patriots Have Made Starting Quarterback Decision

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mac Jones #10 and Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots stand on the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There's no quarterback controversy in New England, at least not this week.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Mac Jones took "90%" of the first team reps in practice today and will start against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Jones returned to the starting lineup Monday night against the Chicago Bears after missing three games with a high ankle sprain. Unfortunately, he was replaced by backup Bailey Zappe after getting off to a poor start and throwing an interception.

Zappe came off the bench hot, leading the Patriots to two touchdown drives, but later tossed a pair of interceptions in a 33-14 loss.

After the brief benching, Jones, New England's 2021 first-round pick, will now have a chance to again assert himself as QB1.

In the meantime, Zappe will remain on call in case Jones falters.

The Patriots and Jets will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at MetLife Stadium.