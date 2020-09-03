Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots reportedly decided on a starting quarterback for the 2020 season.

According to multiple reports, Cam Newton will be under center when the Patriots take the field this fall. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe broke the news, with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirming the selection.

Tom Brady left New England after two decades with the team. He signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving the Patriots with a question at the quarterback position for the first time in 20 years.

Just a few weeks after losing a former league MVP, though, the team gained another. Not long after the Carolina Panthers released Newton, the Patriots inked him to a very team-friendly deal.

After just over a month with the team, it’s clear Newton showed he has what it takes to land the starting role.

The #Patriots named Cam Newton the starting QB today in a team meeting, source confirms (as @globejimmcbride said. It had been looking that way in camp, but now official. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020

It didn’t hurt that his main competition, second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, has been dealing with a hip injury over the past few weeks.

However, as soon as the Patriots signed Newton, most everyone knew he would be come the team’s starting quarterback. Now he has the opportunity to show he’s still one of the best in the game.

A hungry Cam Newton is a great thing for New England, but a bad thing for the rest of the league.

New England opens the season against the Miami Dolphins on September 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET.