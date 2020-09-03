The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback

Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham stand together at practice.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 26: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots makes a throw as Jarrett Stidham #4 looks on during Patriots Training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 26, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots reportedly decided on a starting quarterback for the 2020 season.

According to multiple reports, Cam Newton will be under center when the Patriots take the field this fall. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe broke the news, with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirming the selection.

Tom Brady left New England after two decades with the team. He signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving the Patriots with a question at the quarterback position for the first time in 20 years.

Just a few weeks after losing a former league MVP, though, the team gained another. Not long after the Carolina Panthers released Newton, the Patriots inked him to a very team-friendly deal.

After just over a month with the team, it’s clear Newton showed he has what it takes to land the starting role.

It didn’t hurt that his main competition, second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, has been dealing with a hip injury over the past few weeks.

However, as soon as the Patriots signed Newton, most everyone knew he would be come the team’s starting quarterback. Now he has the opportunity to show he’s still one of the best in the game.

A hungry Cam Newton is a great thing for New England, but a bad thing for the rest of the league.

New England opens the season against the Miami Dolphins on September 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET.


