Two years ago, the New England Patriots surprised NFL fans when the team drafted a wide receiver in the first round.

The team selected former Arizona State standout N’Keal Harry with the final pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. After failing to make much of an impact thus far in his NFL career, there were questions as to whether or not he’d even be able to make the roster this season.

Well, his agent is taking care of that conversation. On Tuesday afternoon, Harry’s agent released a statement saying he and his client have formally requested a trade from the Patriots.

“Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn’t met the expectations the Patriots and N’Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college,” Harry’s agent Jamal Tooson said. “Following numerous conversations with the Patriots I believe it’s time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N’Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That is why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.”

Statement from #Patriots WR N’Keal Harry’s agent Jamal Tooson, who has formally requested a trade for the 2019 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/3xdJbbar28 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2021

In two seasons with the organization, Harry racked up just 45 receptions for 414 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

It’s hardly the expected production from a wide receiver taken in the first round of the NFL draft. Perhaps he’ll be able to find a better home somewhere else.