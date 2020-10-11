Breaking: The Patriots-Broncos Game Is Being Moved Again

For the second time in the last four days, the NFL has changed the date for the Broncos-Patriots game. It was supposed to take place tomorrow afternoon, but it has been moved yet again.

Earlier this morning, the Patriots shut down their facility due to a positive COVID-19 test. With the incubation period usually lasting anywhere from 3-5 days, it really wouldn’t be safe for them to play on Monday. That’s why the league has decided to postpone that matchup.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the NFL has moved the Broncos-Patriots game to next Sunday.

The Broncos were supposed to play the Dolphins next weekend, but obviously that won’t happen now. As for the Patriots, it’s very possible that Week 5 will be considered their bye week.

Broncos-Patriots game is being moved to next Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Broncos were supposed to play Miami; that won’t happen. That game is being rescheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Shortly after Schefter broke the news, the NFL released the following statement: “This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty recently shared a message for the NFL regarding how it handles the incubation period. To make a long story, he’s not thrilled with the league right now.

New England has already reported positive tests for Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton this season.

Hopefully, the Patriots can avoid an outbreak in their locker room.