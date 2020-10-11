The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: The Patriots-Broncos Game Is Being Moved Again

a general view of the new england patriots stadiumFOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 9: A General view of Gillette Stadium during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots on September 9, 2002 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Steelers 30-14. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

For the second time in the last four days, the NFL has changed the date for the Broncos-Patriots game. It was supposed to take place tomorrow afternoon, but it has been moved yet again.

Earlier this morning, the Patriots shut down their facility due to a positive COVID-19 test. With the incubation period usually lasting anywhere from 3-5 days, it really wouldn’t be safe for them to play on Monday. That’s why the league has decided to postpone that matchup.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the NFL has moved the Broncos-Patriots game to next Sunday.

The Broncos were supposed to play the Dolphins next weekend, but obviously that won’t happen now. As for the Patriots, it’s very possible that Week 5 will be considered their bye week.

Shortly after Schefter broke the news, the NFL released the following statement: “This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty recently shared a message for the NFL regarding how it handles the incubation period. To make a long story, he’s not thrilled with the league right now.

New England has already reported positive tests for Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton this season.

Hopefully, the Patriots can avoid an outbreak in their locker room.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.