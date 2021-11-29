Brett Favre Reacts To What He’s Seen From Mac Jones

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has pleasantly surprised this season with his steady play. So much so, that he’s gotten the attention of former NFL legend Brett Favre.

In his weekly SiriusXM NFL Radio show “The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray”, the Hall of Fame quarterback complimented Jones for his intellectual play and became the latest to compare the rookie to former Patriots staple Tom Brady.

Favre did exercise caution to those ready to crown the young quarterback too early, but did reiterate that the entire New England team is playing well with Jones under center.

“It’s premature to crown anyone, a team or player at this point in the season, but, I mean obviously Belichick and Josh McDaniels and the organization chose Mac Jones for a reason. The way he plays, being ready to play instantly and not making mistakes. Really, sort of a young carbon copy of Tom Brady,” Favre said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “And it’s obviously way premature to say he is the next Tom Brady, but he plays a lot like him.

“He’s an intellectual players, is not going to beat you with his feet, but his mind and his arm and his pocket presence. He has all those tools. And the team, quite frankly, in all phases is playing exceptionally well and we know they’re well coached, but a lot can happen between now and the end of the year.”

As Jones has gotten more comfortable at the NFL level, the Patriots have started to rattle off wins. New England has now won six games in a row and improved to 8-4 headed into a Week 13, Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Jones has been increasingly efficient during that streak and has protected the football well over the last six weeks. During that span, the rookie quarterback completed 69.4 percent of his passes and threw nine touchdowns compared to only two interceptions.

It’s still difficult to determine if the Patriots are a legitimate title contender with five games left in the regular season, but it looks like the organization is headed for another playoff appearance. So long as Jones continues to play above his station, New England will be a team to watch.