Brian Flores Reveals His True Feelings On Bill Belichick

Three weeks ago, Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL. In his lawsuit there’s a conversation via text message with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick congratulated Flores on receiving the New York Giants’ head coaching job. The problem with that message is that he actually meant to send it to Brian Daboll.

During an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Flores commented on his relationship with Belichick. It turns out he still has a lot of respect for his former mentor.

“I’m not mad,” Flores said, via Boston.com. “Bill did what a lot of us have done — he sent a text message to the wrong person. I’m certainly guilty of that before.”

Flores included his exchange with Belichick in his lawsuit because it was relative to the problem at hand.

At the end of the day, Flores believes Belichick is the greatest coach of all-time.

“I think the one thing people don’t know about Bill is he listens,” Flores explained. “He listens. So if you have — and again, you’ve gotta earn the right for him to listen — but if you have an idea, if you have a thought, if you have a person or there’s a matchup you think that we can win, a part in the game, he’ll listen. He may add something to it. He may throw it out. But he listens. I think that’s one of his greatest strengths.”

Flores didn’t land another head coaching gig this offseason. He will, however, spend the 2022 season as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.