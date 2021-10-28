Brian Hoyer Has 1 Piece Of Advice For Mac Jones

Over the weekend, the New England Patriots dominated the New York Jets by a final score of 54-13.

Quarterback Mac Jones had arguably the best game of his career, throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He also added three rushes for 19 yards against the Jets porous defense.

On Thursday afternoon, veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer revealed part of his message to Jones earlier this season. “Dude, you got to smile sometimes, this is supposed to be fun,” Hoyer reportedly said.

Well, on Sunday afternoon, Hoyer saw just that. According to Patriots reporter Mike Reiss, Hoyer told reporters part of what made Sunday’s win over the Jets special was seeing Mac “coming off the field happy, with emotion and energy.”

Brian Hoyer shares part of what he said to Mac Jones: “Dude, you got to smile sometimes. This is supposed to be fun!” Hoyer said that’s part of what made last week special — Mac coming off the field happy, with emotion and energy. The goal: Keep improving and keep that going. pic.twitter.com/Ze2zF3jAU3 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 28, 2021

Jones is playing solid football for the Patriots and caught the eye of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner.

“There’s some things that I really, really like that I’m seeing from Mac Jones that lets me know this guy is going to be a good quality starter in this league for a long time,” Warner said. “The one question will be: Will he be a championship-type quarterback? And if he is, what will that look like? Where does he make the game-changing plays for his team.”

Jones certainly took the right step towards becoming a quality starter over the weekend.