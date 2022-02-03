Brian Hoyer Reportedly Makes Decision On NFL Future

Quarterback Brian Hoyer is 36 years old and saw only a little bit of action with the New England Patriots this past year. With his Patriots contract up, have we seen the last of him on an NFL field?

According to Patriots insider Henry McKenna, Hoyer does not have plans to retire this offseason. He will enter free agency instead and could be re-signed by the Patriots. But his future for right now is murky.

Hoyer saw spot duty in five games this past season as rookie Mac Jones led the team to the playoffs. He completed nine of 11 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown.

Hoyer has spent seven of his 13 NFL seasons on the Patriots as a backup. But despite appearing in 29 games, he’s started only one game for them – a loss to the Chiefs in 2020.

Brian Hoyer doesn't have plans to retire this offseason, per a league source. He's set to enter free agency. Would the Patriots retain him as backup QB? — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) February 3, 2022

Between 2012 and 2019, Brian Hoyer enjoyed the life of a journeyman quarterback. He played for seven different teams over that span, going 16-22 in the process.

Hoyer had a decent year with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 where he led the NFL in yards per completion. He threw for 3,326 yards and 12 touchdowns while going 7-6 as a starter.

Then in 2015 Hoyer led the Houston Texans into the playoffs, going 5-4 as a starter with a career-high 19 touchdowns. But his first and only playoff start was a 30-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hoyer has a reputation for being a smart football mind. A move into coaching might not be out of the question if he can’t find another team to take him on.

Have we seen the last of Brian Hoyer as an NFL quarterback?