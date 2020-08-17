Brian Hoyer Shares What QB Cam Newton Brings To Patriots

The New England Patriots QBs room is going to have a very different vibe now that there’s a competition between Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.

But the veteran of the group, Brian Hoyer, just wants to see the team succeed. Speaking to WEEI, Hoyer said that Cam motivates everyone in the room to be better and compete harder.

“Look, I think coach Belichick says every position is a competition no matter what it is every year,” Hoyer said, per ProFootballTalk. “So I think for me, I know going in that I am always going to compete like I am trying to be the starting quarterback. I did that when Tom was here. I know that was never going to happen because of who he was, but that pushed me to be better. Adding another great quarterback like Cam to the room, it only makes us that much more competitive and that is going to bring out the best in all of us.”

The Patriots are set to begin padded practices this week. It will be incredibly telling which quarterback Bill Belichick gives the initial first-team reps to.

The Patriots QB competition is going to feature a fascinating mix of skillsets. Cam has the talent and work ethic, Hoyer has the experience, and Stidham has the youth and durability.

Expectations for New England aren’t as high as usual. But the team is still expected to be in the AFC East title picture all season.

Getting the QB decision right will be Belichick’s first step in ensuring success in the post-Brady era.