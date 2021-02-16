Bruce Arians Explains Why He Thinks Tom Brady Left New England

After spending roughly two decades in New England and being the main piece behind a dynasty, Tom Brady decided to take his talents to Tampa. Despite the change of scenery, the legendary quarterback managed to cap off the 2020 season with yet another Super Bowl ring.

This season was never smooth sailing for Brady and the Buccaneers, but they certainly played their best football when it mattered most.

With the offseason finally here, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shared his thoughts on Brady leaving the Patriots during an interview with Ray Lewis of Showtime.

Arians doesn’t believe Brady left Bill Belichick and the Patriots simply out of pettiness. Instead he thinks it has to do with the seven-time champion’s competitive drive.

“I think his competitive spirit is so strong that he wanted to do it,” Arians told Lewis, via JoeBucsFan.com. “He wanted to show people. I’ve never said anything bad about Bill Belichick; I know everybody tries to say I do. His record speaks for itself. He is probably the greatest one ever. But I think [Brady] wanted to try a different way.”

Well, Brady tried a “different way” and it didn’t affect his game.

Brady finished this past season with 4,633 yards and 40 touchdown passes. Those are jaw-dropping numbers for a 43-year-old quarterback.

It’s also worth mentioning that Brady played through the 2020 season with a knee injury that required surgery. He was seen at Tampa Bay’s championship parade with a knee brace on.

Even though Brady proved his doubters wrong yet again, his competitive drive won’t die down. It’s very likely that he has shifted his focus over to winning back-to-back titles with the Buccaneers.