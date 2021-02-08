It took Tom Brady just one year to win a Super Bowl without Bill Belichick by his side, which tells us everything we need to know about both NFL icons.

Brady was called a “system quarterback” by his haters prior to his arrival in Tampa Bay. It was previously believed New England’s dynasty had much more to do with Belichick than Brady. But it was clearly a team effort.

Brady won another Super Bowl on Sunday, his seventh to be exact. But this one is significant because it was his first without Belichick as his head coach.

Brady would never say it, but Bruce Arians will: this was a statement moment for No. 12.

“I think personally, too, he’s making a statement,” Arians told Sports Illustrated, via CBS Boston. “You know? It wasn’t all Coach Belichick.”

Bruce Arians is right. No matter how you spin it, this might’ve been Tom Brady’s most important Super Bowl win in regards to his legacy.

Winning the Lombardi Trophy without Bill Belichick on the sideline is significant for a number of reasons. It proves Brady isn’t a system quarterback, rather that he was the fuel that made the New England dynasty go.

Brady now has an opportunity to start a new dynasty, this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He already confirmed he’s returning for another season. We see another Super Bowl or two in his future.