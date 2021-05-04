NFL Analyst Suggests Patriots Need To Make Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots added to their quarterback room in the first round of last week’s draft, choosing Alabama’s Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick.

Jones will join Cam Newton, who was re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason, and 2019 draft choice Jarrett Stidham. Presumably, all three will compete for the starting role in training camp.

Most likely, Newton at least begins the season as the Patriots’ starter, though we wouldn’t put it past Bill Belichick to start Jones from Day 1 if he earns the job. On Monday’s “Move The Sticks Podcast” with Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks pitched an idea for how Belichick could make it easier for Jones to become QB1.

Brooks’ solution? Trading Newton, which might be necessary to allow Jones to “grow” as much as possible.

“I don’t have a problem with them taking him there. He’s more of their model when it comes to the quarterback, high volume player in terms of a high volume of information that he can play,” Brooks said of Jones, via 247Sports.com. “He can deal with all of the checks and those things, and the way that Josh McDaniels wants to play. Because everyone talks about Tom Brady, and I wish that we could just take Tom Brady out of the equation and say let’s look at the quarterbacks McDaniels has had previously in Sam Bradford in St. Louis, he had Kyle Orton, all high-IQ guys that can handle and process all of that information, so let’s see what he can do. “I will say this though, when Mac Jones shows up in the locker room hopefully he’s been working out a little bit. Because he’ll be standing next to Cam Newton, and it’s going to be hard. Now that’s going to be hard on him, ‘Hey, this is your new QB1.’ That’s going to be a thing, and also Cam’s personality. If Mac Jones comes in there and plays small, and is kind of like meek-mouthed or whatever, it could be a thing. It may be a situation where they have to get Cam out the building so Mac Jones can grow into being the QB1.”

We’re going to go out on a limb here and predict that Belichick does not do this. He’ll want as much depth and competition as possible at the quarterback position before turning over the reins to Jones.

For what it’s worth, Newton seems to be embracing the challenge, based on his Instagram post from Friday.

“ít wâś âłwâÿś më vś thë ₩ØRŁD ÜŃTĮŁ Į FØÜŃD ØÜT ĮTś M£ V§ M£‼️” -këñdríčk łâmâr #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ🤟🏾” Newton wrote.