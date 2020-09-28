Cam Newton Has A 3-Word Nickname For Bill Belichick

The Cam Newton era in New England is off to quite the start.

The Patriots, who signed Newton over the summer to replace six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, are 2-1 on the season. New England topped the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Sunday. Newton has been playing at an All-Pro level through the first three weeks.

Newton is having some fun, too. Anyone who questioned his ability to mesh with Bill Belichick looks incredibly wrong right now.

On The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning, Newton revealed that he has a three-word nickname for his head coach. “Dollar Dollar Bill” is the nickname. It’s unclear – doubtful, probably – that Newton calls Belichick that to his face.

Cam tells @TheGregHillShow that his nickname for Bill Belichick is "Dollar Dollar Bill." $5 for anyone on the beat to address Bill as that on this afternoon's call… — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 28, 2020

Newton is not a fan of the nicknames his teammates have given him, though. The Patriots quarterback said that he shuts those down pretty quickly.

“They never stick. Don’t even try. I’ve been at it a long time. If you’re trying to give me the name-caller a nickname, it’s only going to make matters worse,” Newton said on Monday morning.

Cam Newton @TheGregHillShow when asked if his teammates have a nickname for him: "They never stick. Don't even try. I've been at it a long time. If you're trying to give me the name-caller a nickname, it's only going to make matters worse." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 28, 2020

If Newton keeps playing like he has, he can shut down any nickname he wants.

New England will look to move to 3-1 on the 2020 season in Week 4, taking on the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.