Cam Newton Has A 3-Word Nickname For Bill Belichick

Cam Newton warming up for the Patriots.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 20: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Cam Newton era in New England is off to quite the start.

The Patriots, who signed Newton over the summer to replace six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, are 2-1 on the season. New England topped the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Sunday. Newton has been playing at an All-Pro level through the first three weeks.

Newton is having some fun, too. Anyone who questioned his ability to mesh with Bill Belichick looks incredibly wrong right now.

On The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning, Newton revealed that he has a three-word nickname for his head coach. “Dollar Dollar Bill” is the nickname. It’s unclear – doubtful, probably – that Newton calls Belichick that to his face.

Newton is not a fan of the nicknames his teammates have given him, though. The Patriots quarterback said that he shuts those down pretty quickly.

“They never stick. Don’t even try. I’ve been at it a long time. If you’re trying to give me the name-caller a nickname, it’s only going to make matters worse,” Newton said on Monday morning.

If Newton keeps playing like he has, he can shut down any nickname he wants.

New England will look to move to 3-1 on the 2020 season in Week 4, taking on the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.