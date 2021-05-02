Cam Newton Appears To React To The Mac Jones Pick

Despite getting a new contract with the New England Patriots, Cam Newton will be getting competition instead of job security this training camp in the form of rookie QB Mac Jones.

But Cam appears ready to face the adversity. Taking to Instagram on Friday, he posted a cryptic message in the form of Kendrick Lamar from the song “DUCKWORTH”:

“ít wâś âłwâÿś më vś thë ₩ØRŁD ÜŃTĮŁ Į FØÜŃD ØÜT ĮTś M£ V§ M£‼️” -këñdríčk łâmâr #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ🤟🏾”

The Patriots quarterback included a picture of him wearing a leopard print shirt, sunglasses and a facemask. Naturally, it was all in black and white.

Cam Newton was the starter for the Patriots in 2020 but didn’t have his best season to say the least. He has 12 rushing touchdowns but only eight passing touchdowns – and three of those were in Week 17.

Cam became a free agent after the season but re-signed with the Patriots. The belief at the time was that Cam might benefit from a second year in the system.

But clearly the Patriots don’t see the soon-to-be-32-year-old quarterback as a part of their long term future. And if he can’t beat out Mac Jones in training camp, he won’t be a part of their present either.

Will Cam Newton be the Patriots’ starter for the 2021 season? Or will he lose the starting job to Mac Jones?