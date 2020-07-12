Former Panthers Player Says Cam Newton-Bill Belichick Is ‘Terrifying’

A former Carolina Panthers player thinks the idea of Cam Newton and Bill Belichick working together is “terrifying.”

Greg Van Roten, a former Carolina Panthers offensive lineman who’s now with the New York Jets, is very high on the Newton-Belichick duo.

The NFL offensive lineman said he was both surprised and unsurprised by Newton’s release in Carolina.

“I was surprised, but I also saw it coming, if that makes sense,” Van Roten said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, per NFL.com. “It was one of those situations where you have this talent, you have this franchise quarterback and you’re going to release him? Like, to me, that seems like an interesting business decision, because you can replace a coaching staff, you can get a new scouting department, you can get a new business side of football – when it comes to a franchise quarterback – and there’s plenty of teams across the league that will attest to it, like, you better be right, because you’re mortgaging the next couple of years on that decision. You know, I know Cam had some injury issues in the past, but the guy is a competitor.”

Newton signed a one-year deal in New England. Van Roten thinks the former Panthers quarterback could thrive with Belichick as his head coach.

“What does he bring to the Patriots?” Van Roten said. “It’s definitely terrifying to think if Cam Newton’s healthy and he’s in Belichick’s offense, you know, in my division, it could be a long year for the other teams, because he’s a game changer. He came into the league, you know, he’s a league MVP, brought a team to the Super Bowl – he’s just built differently than a lot of quarterbacks. And he’s a headache to game plan for. So when he’s healthy, you can stop the run from him, but then you gotta defend the pass. If you can stop the pass, well then you’ve got to account for the run. So, it’s basically, pick one thing and he’ll do the other. And then you couple him with Belichick, who only cares about winning and Cam really wants to prove himself, so it’s definitely a recipe for disaster for the rest of the league if they can figure it out.”

New England is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Miami. Newton is expected to be starting under center in Week 1.