The Broncos Continue To Be A Massive Problem For Cam Newton

If there is one team that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton clearly doesn’t like playing against, it’s the Denver Broncos.

We all know what happened when Newton played against Denver in Super Bowl L. But he also lost to the Broncos twice in the regular season as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Now with New England, Newton is struggling mightily thus far in today’s game against Denver. He’s completed 9-of-11 passes but has thrown an interception and also been sacked twice.

In fact, the overall numbers for Cam against the Broncos in his career are downright ugly.

Half: Broncos 12, Pats 3. Cam Newton seeing Von ghosts again. Four games vs. Broncos… 5 INTs, 17 sacks, 0-3 record. — Paul Klee (@bypaulklee) October 18, 2020

The Patriots trail the Broncos 12-3 early in the third quarter. They’re going to need a rally in order to avoid falling below .500 this late in the season for the first time in nearly two decades.

We’ll see if Newton can turn things around and finally start to get some positive things done against his career-long nemesis.