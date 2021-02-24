Chad Johnson’s Diet Suggestion For Cam Newton Is Going Viral

As Cam Newton prepares for another offseason filled with uncertainty, he may want to cross Chad Johnson off of his list of potential nutritionists. Newton appeared on the former wide receiver’s “I Am Athlete” podcast, and was presented with quite the meal plan.

Newton went to a mostly vegan diet in 2019, though he does incorporate some animal-based foods into his game day meals. Johnson would have him pushing the envelope on that even more.

“First day meal prep, we’re going to McDonald’s. Hotcakes with sausage, sausage and egg McMuffin, and a large orange juice,” Ochocinco led off. After a workout, he proposes strawberry Pop-Tarts and six hardboiled eggs for a mid-morning snack. For lunch, jerk chicken pasta from Bahama Breeze.

After allowing Cam to go back to his vegan lifestyle for a second snack, followed by soul food for dinner. “It’s going to create a callous in the body, will prevent no more injuries in 2021,” Johnson said, amid plenty of laughs from Cam Newton and his co-hosts.

“is there a better meal prepper than me”❓pic.twitter.com/gEImWrHivT — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 23, 2021

As Newton looks for a new team in 2021, assuming he won’t return for a second year with the New England Patriots, this probably isn’t the best advice. Chad Johnson clearly thought this all through and had everything mapped out, though, too his credit. That’s a lot of calories to burn through every day.

After a strong start to the season, Cam’s 2020 was very up and down under Bill Belichick. He wound up with 2,657 passing yards, just eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He remained dangerous on the ground, rushing for 592 yards and 12 more scores, but it is hard to see what team will willingly jump at the chance to give him a starting role. He should get an opportunity in some capacity though, which will be fascinating to see.

The Patriots also surrounded him with one of the worst supporting casts in the NFL last year. It may not have been a totally fair representation of what he can still do.