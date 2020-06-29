NFL Star Says Cam Newton’s Patriots Contract Is ‘Disgusting’

Cam Newton rocked the NFL world on Sunday night, signing with the New England Patriots, but not everyone appears to be a fan of his new contract.

The 31-year-old free agent quarterback reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots. The contract is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million. Newton will get a chance to prove himself, likely as the team’s starter behind center, before entering free agency again in 2021.

Richard Sherman had a brutally honest reaction to the details of Newton’s contract. The San Francisco 49ers star is not a fan of Newton’s deal with New England.

“How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting,” Sherman wrote on Twitter.

He’s not necessarily wrong. It’s unclear if Newton turned down more lucrative offers to sign with New England, but he’s clearly not getting paid much by the Patriots.

NBC Sports Boston points out that even if Newton hits all of his contract incentives, he’ll earn less than 26 NFL quarterbacks. That list of quarterbacks includes Marcus Mariota, Nick Foles and Taysom Hill. While Foles has won a Super Bowl, none of those quarterbacks have come close to accomplishing what Newton has.

But Newton doesn’t appear to be worried about his contract. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback is just excited for the opportunity.

“I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!!” Newton wrote in his infamous font on Instagram. “All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LetsGoPats”

A massive pay day could be coming to Newton in 2021 if things work out in New England, too.