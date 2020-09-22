Cam Newton Expresses Major Confidence In Patriots’ Wide Receivers

Last season, New England’s receiving corps took a lot of the blame for the offense’s lack of explosive plays. Although the front office didn’t make a lot of changes to that group, Cam Newton seems very confident in his weapons.

The Patriots didn’t get the final result they wanted against the Seahawks, but Newton did an excellent job distributing the ball to his receivers. He completed 30-of-44 pass attempts for 397 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Julian Edelman led the Patriots in receiving yards with 179. N’Keal Harry and Damiere Byrd also showed up when it mattered most, as they both finished with 72 receiving yards.

During an appearance on The Greg Hill Show on Tuesday morning, Newton was asked if he thinks New England needs to acquire another offensive weapon. The former MVP made it clear that he likes the current wideouts in the locker room.

Here’s what Newton had to say, via Radio.com:

“Man, I’ll say this, the answers are in that locker room. Simple and plain,” he said. “We got Little Bud, Doughboy, Highway 11 and MyGerms. We good to go. Let me rewind that. We have Damiere Byrd, N’Keal Harry, Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers.”

New England doesn’t have many household names on offense outside of Edelman and Newton, but the starting unit has looked dynamic thus far.

A strong argument could be made that Newton needs another playmaker this season. On the flip side, it’s nice to see him instill confidence in young receivers like Byrd, Harry and Meyers.

The Patriots will try to bounce back from their Week 2 loss this Sunday, as they’ll host the red-hot Raiders.