3 Teams Given Best Odds To Sign Free Agent QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton’s NFL future is pretty uncertain. There aren’t many starting opportunities left in the league, and he remains without a team.

One of the franchises that could almost definitely use an upgrade at the position is the New England Patriots. The team lost Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. all indications are that they’re happy to enter the year with Jarrett Stidham as starting quarterback, but the Auburn grad is a totally unproven former fourth round pick.

The Patriots come in with the best odds to take Newton. It makes about as much sense as any other team out there. If Bill Belichick wants to contend for the AFC East right away, giving Newton, who shouldn’t be super expensive, a look could be worth it.

Per Bleacher Report, the DraftKings Sportsbook has installed the Patriots at +300 to win Cam Newton. There’s a pretty big drop to the Pittsburgh Steelers at +500, who could take him as a backup and potential heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger as team’s starter. The Washington Redskins have the third best odds at +700.

Those are the only three teams at odds better than +800, as the chart shows. The next three teams would be clear backup jobs.

The Arizona Cardinals have their franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray. The Seattle Seahawks have Russell Wilson, but very little safety net behind him, with undrafted free agent Anthony Gordon, a rookie out of Washington State, as the only other quarterback on the roster.

The Ravens would be another security blanket for a young quarterback, with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

[DraftKings Sportsbook]