Everyone Made The Same Tom Brady Joke After Cam Newton’s Fumble

Tom Brady stays winning the breakup with Bill Belichick.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the best teams in the National Football League right now. The Bucs are 5-2 on the season heading into a very winnable Monday night game against the New York Giants.

Brady, 43, was just named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. He’s the first player in franchise history to win the award.

Belichick and the Patriots, meanwhile, fell to 2-5 on the season with today’s loss. New England fell to Buffalo, 24-21, on Sunday afternoon. The loss was sealed when Brady’s replacement, Cam Newton, fumbled the ball in Bills’ territory.

Unsurprisingly, the same Tom Brady joke is going viral on social media following the Patriots’ latest loss.

Brady watching that fumble -🃏 pic.twitter.com/GFXVjBLZXU — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 1, 2020

Now, Brady probably isn’t actively rooting against the Patriots – he played for the franchise for 20 years and still has good relationships with several people inside the organization – but it has to feel good to be doing so well in Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, the franchise he just left – and, by all accounts, felt somewhat under-appreciated by – is struggling in major fashion.

Brady and the Bucs should be in the playoffs this season, while Belichick will likely be watching from home.