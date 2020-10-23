Cam Newton Gives Honest Assessment Of His Play This Season

The New England Patriots are off to one of their worst starts to a season since Tom Brady took over as the team’s quarterback.

If New England loses this weekend to the San Francisco 49ers, it will be the team’s worst start since 2000. Star quarterback Cam Newton knows he and the rest of the team have to play better.

Earlier this week, Newton opened up about his play so far this year. The former league MVP made it clear he needs to play better if the Patriots want to right the ship.

“I just haven’t been — I just haven’t been good,” Newton said via video conference Thursday. “I haven’t matched enough good plays together for my liking and that is what it comes down to.”

Here’s more of what he had to say to reporters this week, via WEEI:

“When I mean good plays, I mean right reads, I mean ball positioning, I mean making guys miss, just the whole gamut of how I play. I know what I am capable of and my standard is extremely high and I haven’t been meeting it — my personal standard. That’s how I feel.”

In four games so far this season, Newton has racked up 871 passing yards while completing over 68-percent of his passes. He has just two passing touchdowns to four interceptions.

His success this season has come as a runner. Newton leads the Patriots in rushing with 225 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.