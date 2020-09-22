Cam Newton Gives Honest Assessment Of Patriots’ Contract

Cam Newton’s contract with the New England Patriots doesn’t exactly reflect what what he’s probably worth, but Newton isn’t complaining about the money.

Newton is off to a strong start with the Patriots. He led New England to an impressive Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins. But it was his performance against the Seattle Seahawks which really turned heads of football fans everywhere.

Newton looked like “Super Cam” on Sunday night, throwing for 397 yards and a touchdown with an additional 47 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. It was a near-perfect performance by Newton. But the Patriots quarterback was stuffed at the goal-line by the Seahawks defense in the fourth quarter in what would’ve been the winning score.

Through two games of the season, it’s clear Newton deserves more than a one-year contract for the veteran minimum base salary. But the Patriots quarterback isn’t complaining. He just wants more respect than he’s currently getting.

“Money at this particular point in my career is not important,” Newton said on Tuesday. “Let’s be honest: I’ve made money, but for everything that I play this game for, I haven’t received yet. And that’s why I’m playing. So it’s not about money, it’s about respect.”

Put some respect on @CameronNewton's name 😤 pic.twitter.com/HbwWajpcfJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 22, 2020

Generally, respect is recognized with a proper contract. If Cam Newton keeps up his impressive play, he’ll be in line for a massive new contract in 2021.

New England needs Newton to keep performing at a high level to have a chance at winning the AFC East this season. The Patriots are 1-1 and already a game behind the Buffalo Bills to start the year.

Newton and the Patriots will take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.