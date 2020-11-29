The Spun

Cam Newton Had 3-Word Message For Josh McDaniels After Win

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 29: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots upset the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but Cam Newton had a pretty dreadful performance passing the ball.

Newton, who’s replaced Tom Brady behind center in New England this season, completed just 9 of 18 passes for 84 yards. He had no touchdowns and two interceptions in the win.

New England, though, managed to upset Arizona, 20-17, on a last-second field goal. The Patriots improved to 5-6 on the season with the win, while the Cardinals dropped to 6-5.

Newton made some nice plays with his feet late, rushing for 46 yards on nine carries. However, he was clearly not satisfied with his performance in the win.

The Patriots quarterback appeared to have a three-word message for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels following the win.

ESPN Patriots insider Mike Reiss noted the following:

Cam Newton appeared to be saying “I’m sorry, man” to OC Josh McDaniels as the Patriots’ celebration began after Nick Folk’s game-winning field goal. While Newton gutted through a challenging day, his 14-yard run (and then the 15-yard penalty) was critical to set up final kick.

A win is a win, though.

New England will look to get back to .500 with a win over the Chargers next weekend.


