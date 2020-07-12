Cam Newton Had A Simple Message For His Son About New England

Now that he’s a member of the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is going to be taking his talents up north. Based on what he told his oldest son, he’s made his decision on bringing his family with him.

Taking to Instagram, Cam had a simple message for his oldest son, Chosen. He declared, “We’re going North.”

Judging by that message, Cam is eager to join New England for the long haul. Either that or its the simple statement of fact that New England is north of North Carolina.

In any event, Cam Newton’s move to New England marks a major shift for him at this point in his career. He is changing teams for the first time in his career after nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, during which he led the team to new heights.

Cam was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft following a Heisman Trophy and national title-winning season at Auburn. He went on to win Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors in his first season.

But 2015 was perhaps the crowning achievement of his NFL career. He went 15-1 as a starter while throwing for a career-high 35 touchdowns en route to winning the NFC Championship. But the Panthers were ultimately beaten in Super Bowl 50 by the Denver Broncos.

Injuries began to mount over the next few years, limiting him to only 16 games over the past two seasons. At the end of the 2019 season, the team decided to go in a new direction at head coach and quarterback.

Cam now has a chance to prove his former team made a mistake by joining the vaunted Patriots. And he’s bringing his son for the ride.