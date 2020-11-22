Cam Newton Had Brutally Honest Response To JJ Watt Question

The New England Patriots lost to the Houston Texans today, and JJ Watt played a big part in keeping Cam Newton under wraps.

After batting down four of Cam’s 40 passes, Watt was an immediate topic of conversation in the Patriots QB’s postgame press conference. Cam was asked what led to Watt’s big performance today, and he had a quick, blunt answer.

“He’s JJ Watt,” was all Cam could say in response. It was probably all he needed to say too.

Watt has built his reputation as a pass rusher, recording 100 sacks in his storied career. But he has also been one of the NFL’s top defensive linemen when it comes to batting down passes.

He had 57 of them coming into today’s game – most of them coming from his four-straight All-Pro seasons from 2012 to 2015. Adding four in a single game is a pretty remarkable feat.

The 2020 NFL season has been a frustrating one for JJ Watt and the Texans though. They’re only 3-7 on the season and long since out of the playoff race.

We also don’t know what the future has in store for Watt. He only has one more year under contract for a team that will likely be trying to get some assets next season under a new head coach and GM.

But for now, the Texans are enjoying Watt while they have him – and he is a player to be enjoyed.