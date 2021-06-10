As he enters his second year with the New England Patriots, Cam Newton has had a bit of a setback. Earlier this month, during the team’s OTAs, he suffered an injury to his hand that is keeping him out.

The injury has been called a bone bruise to his right hand. It doesn’t sound very serious, but the team is playing it safe this early in offseason training. It also allows them to get more looks at first-round pick Mac Jones and young QB Jarrett Stidham.

Bill Belichick echoed as much when speaking to the media on Thursday morning. He doesn’t sound overly concerned about Cam long term.

“He’s doing alright,” the legendary head coach said. “He won’t be out there today but it’s nothing serious… He’ll be alright.”

Belichick surprisingly acknowledges Cam Newton's hand injury. "He's doing alright. He won't be out there today but it's nothing serious. … He'll be alright." pic.twitter.com/oYYZFck1Ap — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) June 10, 2021

Playing with a pretty threadbare New England Patriots offense, Cam Newton had an up-and-down season. He impressed early, but really struggled as the year wore on.

He finished 7-8 as a starter in 15 games, throwing for 2,657 yards and just eight touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. He completed over 65-percent of his throws, but had a pedestrian 7.2 yards per attempt. As has been the case throughout his career, his rushing was one of his biggest assets, picking up 592 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

The Patriots have added a fair amount of talent to the offense this year. At the same time, Newton has Jones, a clear candidate to be the quarterback of the future, looking over his shoulder. It will be a fascinating summer in New England, especially once Newton returns to practice.

