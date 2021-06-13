Patriots Get Promising Update On Cam Newton’s Status

Less than two weeks ago, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton left a team workout with a right hand injury. The 2020 starter reportedly made contact with a helmet during a drill and did not return after meeting with the training staff.

But, the injury to Newton’s throwing hand doesn’t appear to be serious. In fact, he could be back full-time with the Patriots as soon as Monday.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Newton has recovered well over the last nine days and should make his return to practice early this week. The 32-year-old quarterback reportedly attended a voluntary OTA on Friday and was seen throwing the ball around.

Here’s more from Reiss:

When the Patriots return to the field Monday, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cam Newton is back under center, which reflects that his right hand injury isn’t serious. Teammates welcomed Newton at Friday’s voluntary OTA, and word is the QB1 threw the ball around a bit.

Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (Stephon Gilmore and mandatory minicamp; Cam Newton's recovery; QB repetition comparison – Mac Jones vs. Jordan Love; Josh Uche's fit in revamped defense; Chase Winovich's different picture etc.). https://t.co/o1qzU1Vizw — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 13, 2021

Given Newtons’ complex injury history, holding him out of practice for the last week seems like the right call. The Patriots will be thankful to get their veteran back on the field with plenty of time before the start of training camp.

As of right now, Newton is poised to keep his starting job in 2021. Prior to his injury, he took the majority of first team snaps, signaling that Bill Belichick has a plan headed into the new year.

Meanwhile, 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones took only eight of 34 reps in “competitive” 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 settings, per Reiss. The Patriots seem content to let the former Alabama star develop slowly, rather than throw him into the fire.

Plenty could change in New England before the start of the 2021 campaign, but as of right now, Cam Newton looks like he’ll get one more shot to start under center come Week 1.