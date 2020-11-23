The Spun

Cam Newton Has 1 Main Reason For His Pregame Outfits

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday.HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 22: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots celebrates throwing a touchdown pass to teammate Damiere Byrd #10 in the third quarter during their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots fell to the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots lost to the Texans, 27-20. New England is now 4-6 on the season.

Before the game, Cam Newton went viral for his pregame outfit.

Like he usually does, Newton had a bold outfit on as he made his way into the stadium on Sunday morning. Photos of Newton’s outfit quickly went viral on social media.

Here’s what Newton looked like:

That’s quite the outfit.

Monday morning, Newton addressed his outfit on WEEI.

“For it to be shorts, suspenders, bow tie, over-sweater, those are just little things; I don’t want to look like nobody else. I want to be uniquely me. … Different is good,” Newton told The Greg Hill Show, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Newton added that he has one main reason for his pregame outfit: Promoting being yourself.

“I want to promote being yourself, being uniquely you. And I think if we have more people thinking like that, this world would be in a better place, rather than trying to be like somebody else for all the wrong reasons,” he said.

You don’t have to like Newton’s outfits, but you have to respect that mindset.


