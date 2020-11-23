Cam Newton Has 1 Main Reason For His Pregame Outfits

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots fell to the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots lost to the Texans, 27-20. New England is now 4-6 on the season.

Before the game, Cam Newton went viral for his pregame outfit.

Like he usually does, Newton had a bold outfit on as he made his way into the stadium on Sunday morning. Photos of Newton’s outfit quickly went viral on social media.

Here’s what Newton looked like:

That’s quite the outfit.

Monday morning, Newton addressed his outfit on WEEI.

“For it to be shorts, suspenders, bow tie, over-sweater, those are just little things; I don’t want to look like nobody else. I want to be uniquely me. … Different is good,” Newton told The Greg Hill Show, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Newton added that he has one main reason for his pregame outfit: Promoting being yourself.

“I want to promote being yourself, being uniquely you. And I think if we have more people thinking like that, this world would be in a better place, rather than trying to be like somebody else for all the wrong reasons,” he said.

Cam (via @TheGregHillShow): "I want to promote being yourself, being uniquely you. And I think if we have more people thinking like that, this world would be in a better place, rather than trying to be like somebody else for all the wrong reasons." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 23, 2020

You don’t have to like Newton’s outfits, but you have to respect that mindset.