Cam Newton Has 1-Word Description Of Photo With Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots made one of the most-surprising moves of the NFL offseason when they signed free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, was released by the Carolina Panthers at the start of free agency. The former Auburn Tigers star went unsigned for months, only to be signed by the Patriots on a one-year minimal deal in late June.

The Patriots have yet to announce their starting quarterback for Week 1, though it’s widely expected to be Newton.

Newton appears to be thankful for the opportunity. He posted a photo with head coach Bill Belichick on social media.

The Patriots’ new quarterback had a one-word message: “Gratitude.”

Belichick addressed Newton and the quarterback competition earlier in the week.

“He’s an extremely hard-working player,” Belichick said on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday. “First-guy in, last-one out type of guy. He’s really studied hard and has spent a lot of extra time trying to learn our offense, our communication, our calls, nomenclature and so forth. I’ve been very impressed with that. He’s done a good job of picking it up. He’s a very skilled athlete. We’re just working through it day by day. We have a long way to go.

“We’ve got a very competitive competition at a very competitive position at the quarterback spot. It will be interesting to see how everybody does.”