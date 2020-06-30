Cam Newton Has A 1-Word Reaction To Julian Edelman’s Post

New England sent shockwaves through the rest of the NFL over the weekend, signing Cam Newton to a one-year contract that is loaded with incentives. It’s an acquisition that has made Julian Edelman excited for the 2020 season.

Edelman obviously wasn’t happy to see Tom Brady leave the Patriots this offseason. They had terrific chemistry on and off the field in New England.

Roughly 48 hours after the Patriots signed Newton to a deal, Edelman welcomed the former MVP on Instagram. Brady responded to the post, saying “I will always be your No. 1.”

After the six-time champion commented on Edelman’s post, Newton responded to his newest teammate. As you’d expect by now, the Auburn product used an exotic font to type out his reply.

Check out Newton’s response to Edelman:

Well this is awkward.

😂

Edelman with the Cam post on Instagram.

Brady responds. So does Newton.

All love.#Patriots pic.twitter.com/Fwk0S7OpQ7 — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) June 30, 2020

Patriots fans have to be thrilled that Edelman and Newton are supporting each other on social media. If the team is going to remain a contender in the AFC, they’ll need to be on the same page.

Last season, Edelman was the only reliable target at wide receiver for New England. N’Keal Harry didn’t live up to the hype and Mohamed Sanu didn’t progress the way the front office thought he would.

There are plenty of fans ready to dismiss the Patriots now that Brady is gone, but Bill Belichick has to be motivated to show he can win without Brady by his side. The only person on the team with a bigger chip on his shoulder is Newton, who will set out to show the Panthers they were wrong for cutting him.