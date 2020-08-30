Cam Newton Has A Nickname For Patriots WR Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman has picked up a few nicknames during his decade-plus with the New England Patriots. But while “Squirrel” or “Minitron” haven’t exactly struck a chord, maybe Cam Newton’s nickname for him will.

In a recent appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Edelman spoke about his improving relationship with Cam and how much he’s enjoying the former MVP’s company. He revealed that over the course of their growing friendship, Cam has dubbed him “Highway 11.”

That name probably won’t stick for too long (especially if Cam is one-and-done in New England). But it’s really no more or less fitting than any of the other names for him.

Edelman seems to be okay with it. The longtime Patriots wide receiver enjoys the energy that Cam brings to the team and how much fun he’s having.

“He just has a good energy about him,” Edelman said. “He’s very energetic and has a lot of energy to him. He makes it fun. He’s always in a pretty good mood from the time that he’s been here. I can’t speak on any other place or this that, but from what I have seen and what I have learned, he seems like a guy who loves football, has an energy about him and enjoys it. He enjoys football.”

Julian Edelman on @TheGregHillShow discusses working with Cam Newton: 'It’s an open forum with him' https://t.co/tuDGbfsGUA — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) August 28, 2020

With Tom Brady gone, Julian Edelman is now the second-longest tenured member of the team after Matthew Slater. But he will serve an important role on an offense in transition.

It certainly helps the team that Edelman now has a rapport with all of the contenders to be the new starter.

Will Edelman and Cam create a great passing combination in New England?