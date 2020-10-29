Cam Newton Has An Interesting Pick For Top Halloween Candy

Cam Newton is a man of interesting and unique tastes, and that statement isn’t just true when it comes to fashion.

Cam also has some different opinions when it comes to Halloween candy. Asked this afternoon what his favorite one is, he issued a surprising answer.

According to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, Newton cited marshmallows as his favorite Halloween candy. The Patriots signal caller also shouted out circus peanuts, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids.

Let’s break these picks down. First of all, marshmallows are excellent, but do they really qualify as Halloween candy?

Circus peanuts also kind of taste and look like Styrofoam, so we would object to anyone placing them among their Halloween favorites. We’ve no real issues with the inclusion of Skittles and Sour Patch Kids though.

Overall, Cam left out some classic choices, such as Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Twix, Starburst and M&M’s. Hey, he’s always been a guy who stands out on his own.

New England fans have to hope Newton has some treats up his sleeve when the Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday. A loss would drop the Pats to 2-5 on the season.