Cam Newton Has Blunt Response To Motivation Question

The 2020 season was a rough one for New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Despite going 7-8 as a starter, it was one of his worst years as a passer.

But after the Patriots re-signed him for the 2021 season, Newton appears on track to get his starting job back (if he can stay healthy). So when asked about his motivation for the coming year, he had a blunt – and possibly predictable – response.

Newton was asked if he feels he has something to prove this season. His response? “Double duh.”

There’s no question that Newton has a lot working against him this season. Between last year’s struggles and the team’s decision to draft their QB of the future in Mac Jones, 2021 may be his last year as a starter if he doesn’t improve this year.

One thing about Cam: He's always gonna be motivated 😤 pic.twitter.com/FM5NzB9Rnv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 19, 2021

Cam Newton signed with the Patriots in July of last year, signing for a minimum contract laden with incentives. But despite winning the starting job, the Patriots offense was anemic for large stretches of the season.

As a passer, Newton completed 66-percent of his passes but threw for only eight touchdowns. With 10 interceptions, he finished the year with a negative TD:INT ratio for the first time in his career.

While Newton did contribute an additional 12 touchdowns on the ground, the Patriots offense still finished 27th in points and yards. It was their lowest ranking in both categories in decades.

It doesn’t take much to motivate Cam Newton, but he’ll need more than a good pep talk to improve in 2021. Fortunately, the Patriots did what they could to give him – or whoever Bill Belichick places under center – all of the tools to succeed this year.

Will Cam Newton have better passing stats this coming season?