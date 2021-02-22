Former NFL MVP Cam Newton shocked the football world last year when he signed with the New England Patriots. Why? It meant he’d be playing for Bill Belichick.

The common belief is that some if not the majority of players don’t prefer Belichick’s coaching style. The Patriots head coach is tough on his players, at least in the public eye.

Pairing Newton with Belichick seemed to be the start of a disaster in the making. But as the 2020 season rolled along, the two developed a solid on-field relationship despite Newton’s poor play.

The free-agent quarterback admitted this week on Brandon Marshall’s I Am Athlete he believes Belichick is the “most misunderstood person in all of sports.” He even went as far to say the Patriots head coach is “dope as sh—” and a “cool dude.”

“I think Bill Belichick is the most misunderstood person in all of sports,” Newton said this week during a podcast episode. “He dope as sh—. He is a cool dude.”

Take a look.

Cam Newton on Bill Belichick: “I think Bill Belichick is the most misunderstood person in all of sports. He dope as s**t. He is a cool dude.” (via "I Am Athlete" podcast)pic.twitter.com/ahAcsuRJ3V — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 22, 2021

This is the last thing we expected to hear from Cam Newton. But it certainly downplays the idea that Bill Belichick is a toxic coach to play for.

There were rumblings Belichick’s relationship with Tom Brady was a primary reason Brady left New England for Tampa Bay a year ago. Newton’s latest comments contradict those rumors.

Newton, meanwhile, will soon hit the free-agent market once again after spending a year in New England.