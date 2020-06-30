Cam Newton Has Message For NFL After Signing With Patriots

Over the weekend, the New England Patriots made headlines by signing a veteran free agent quarterback.

The Patriots signed former league MVP Cam Newton to a one-year, incentive-laden deal. According to a report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Newton’s deal maxes out at $7.5 million if he hits every incentive.

Earlier this offseason the Carolina Panthers decided to cut the former No. 1 pick, despite having him under contract for another season. Immediately after his release, analysts started connecting him to the Patriots – to fill in for Tom Brady.

They were correct and now Newton will suit up in a new uniform for the first time in his career. In the hours after his decision to sign with New England, Newton sent a message to the league.

“I’m at your neck,” he said in a YouTube video.

Newton immediately becomes the favorite to earn the starting quarterback job for the Patriots. Despite all of the team’s claims about the readiness of second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, New England clearly thinks it upgraded at the QB position.

In 125 career games over nine seasons, Newton has thrown for 29,041 yards, 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 4,806 yards and an additional 58 touchdowns.

Newton took home the NFL’s MVP award after a tremendous 2015 season. Injuries have taken a toll on the Heisman winner over the past few seasons.

Can he get it back in New England this season?