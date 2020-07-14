Cam Newton Has Message For Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

After a long wait, Cam Newton signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent this summer. It can be assumed that as long as Newton is healthy, he will be New England’s Week 1 starter.

If that happens, it means the former league MVP will officially be the first Patriots quarterback A.B. (After Brady). Those are some big shoes to fill, but Newton is confident in his own abilities as he looks toward a fresh start in New England.

In a recent roundtable with former NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz and current standouts Todd Gurley and Odell Beckham Jr., Newton discussed his opportunity with the Patriots and touched on replacing Brady.

While giving Brady ample credit for what he accomplished, Newton also made it clear that he thinks Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels can dial up some different stuff now that he is at quarterback.

“We have to talk about the elephant in the room,” Newton said. “You know who you’re coming after? I’m like ‘Yeah, great.’ What he was, what he is, is great, needs no even talking about it. But one thing about it though: Coach McDaniels, you’re able to call some stuff that you ain’t ever been able to call now. You’re getting a dog. You’re getting one of these ticked off dogs, too. And I’m looking at the schedule and I’m like ‘Who are we playing? That team passed on me! OK, that team passed on me. They could’ve came and got me.’”

The comments from Newton can be found beginning around the 38-minute mark below.

Some may take exception to what Newton said, but it is literally true. He and Brady are different quarterbacks with different playing styles. Newton’s ability as a runner should open up the playbook in some ways.

There is an important similarity between the two though. Cam will ultimately be judged the same way Brady was in New England–by wins and losses.

[ Pro Football Talk ]