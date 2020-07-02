On Sunday night, the New England Patriots inked free agent quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year contract.

The Carolina Panthers released Newton earlier this offseason, despite having him under contract for another year. After two months on the open market, Newton signed a team-friendly deal with the Patriots.

How “team friendly” are we talking? Well, the former No. 1 overall pick can earn a maximum of $7.5 million if he hits every incentive in his one-year deal with the team.

That seems like a pretty good deal for the former league MVP and one of the most talented quarterbacks to grace the field. After his contract details came out, players and analysts questioned why he didn’t receive a bigger offer.

Cam isn’t worried, though. On Thursday afternoon, he took to Instagram with a message for those who are questioning his decision to sign the deal.

“Its not a lot of things money cannot buy, but amongst the top of that list of things you would find RESPECT as one of those. This is not about money for me. This is about respect,” Newton said on the post.

Newton missed 14 games during the 2019 season, but has looked healthy in recent videos he posted to social media.

If he can stay healthy, the Patriots will once again be one of the teams to beat in the AFC.

The Patriots open the regular season against the Miami Dolphins on September 13.